Unique prom offers a night to shine f...

Unique prom offers a night to shine for those with special needs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Times-Tribune

Joe Sharpe has his shoes shined by Ian Stevens during the Night to Shine prom at Parker Hill Church on Friday, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Jason Farmer / Staff Photographer Kayla Morgan and Cody Calvert walk the red carpet as they enter the Night to Shine prom at Parker Hill Church on Friday, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waymart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vandals Target Community (Aug '09) Jan '17 NEPA WhereFunGoe... 102
Kathy Drexel Jan '17 Beer Guy 14
News Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07) Dec '16 Haa 1,938
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Cable Access 660
News Pa. woman is 1 of 3 accused in strangling overd... Sep '16 Lakeland Highway ... 1
Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10) Aug '16 appreciation16 3
camp toloa (Mar '10) Jun '16 Bob Sherman 25
See all Waymart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waymart Forum Now

Waymart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waymart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Waymart, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,447 • Total comments across all topics: 279,153,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC