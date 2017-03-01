Pittsburgh prison already shrinking a...

Pittsburgh prison already shrinking as closing gets underway

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: The Progress

The process of closing a massive state prison complex in Pittsburgh has made progress in the weeks since it was announced, including the transfer of some inmates to other facilities and a decision by the Corrections Department about where it will relocate the prison's medical and therapeutic programs. Members of the union that represents corrections officers at Pittsburgh State Prison have until Friday to fill out and return a survey in which they will tell the agency where they would prefer to be transferred, and work has begun on figuring out how best to use the 24-acre property on the Ohio River, just north of downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waymart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10) 10 hr shocked 3
News Vandals Target Community (Aug '09) Jan '17 NEPA WhereFunGoe... 102
Kathy Drexel Jan '17 Beer Guy 14
News Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07) Dec '16 Haa 1,938
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Cable Access 660
News Pa. woman is 1 of 3 accused in strangling overd... Sep '16 Lakeland Highway ... 1
Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10) Aug '16 appreciation16 3
See all Waymart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waymart Forum Now

Waymart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waymart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Waymart, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,200 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC