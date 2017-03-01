Pittsburgh prison already shrinking as closing gets underway

The process of closing a massive state prison complex in Pittsburgh has made progress in the weeks since it was announced, including the transfer of some inmates to other facilities and a decision by the Corrections Department about where it will relocate the prison's medical and therapeutic programs. Members of the union that represents corrections officers at Pittsburgh State Prison have until Friday to fill out and return a survey in which they will tell the agency where they would prefer to be transferred, and work has begun on figuring out how best to use the 24-acre property on the Ohio River, just north of downtown.

