Wayne County Residents Concerned as SCI Waymart Slated for Possible Closure

Friday Jan 6 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

In Wayne County, news spread fast that SCI Waymart in Canaan Township may be closed as part of state budget cuts. "There's a lot of people in this area that work there," said Gary Waters of Waymart.

