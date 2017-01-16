State Sen. Fontana to tour SCI Pittsb...

State Sen. Fontana to tour SCI Pittsburgh

State Sen. Wayne Fontana, D-Brookline, is going behind bars at SCI Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning for a better view of inmate services in the prison, one of two state correctional facilities the Wolf administration is considering shutting down to save money. The prison along the Ohio River in Woods Run, which opened in 1882, is the oldest of five prisons the state is considering for closure by June 30, but Mr. Fontana said safety and specialized inmate services are good arguments for keeping the lockup open.

