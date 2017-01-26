SCI Waymart Staying Open Brings Relief To Many
There was a collective sigh of relief for many people across parts of Wayne County and the neighboring areas after the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced that SCI Waymart, along with SCI Frackville and SCI Retreat will not close as part of state budget cuts. Bruce Arnold remembers being scared as a little kid of SCI Waymart, formerly known as the Farview State Hospital for the Criminally Insane.
