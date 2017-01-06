Prison cell

Friday Jan 6

Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel met with union officials and the agency's leadership team to discuss the plan to close two prisons and reduce by half the community corrections population by June 30, 2017, as part of spending reductions in response to the state budget deficit. "We have implemented a variety of cost savings initiatives over the past several years yet we are again in the position where the Department of Corrections must make significant reductions because of the dire budget forecast," said Wetzel.

