Officials: SCI-Retreat closure would devastate Nanticoke area

Saturday Jan 14

A Corrections officer from SCI Retreat clutches hip cap as he and other officers listen in as Senator John Yudichak and State Representative Gerald Mullery hold a meeting Friday afternoon at Greater Nanticoke Area High School in the board room discussing the possible devastating impacts the potential closure of SCI Retreat in Newport Township could have on the Greater Nanticoke Area School District.

