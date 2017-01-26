Man, 47, charged with inappropriate c...

Man, 47, charged with inappropriate contact with girl, 15 in Monroe County

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

A man is charged with inappropriate contact and behavior with a 15-year-old girl last February in Middle Smithfield Township. Dennis Edward Mahon, 47, of Waymart, is charged with corrupting a minor, unlawful contact with a minor and indecently assaulting a person under age 16. Mahon was placed in Monroe County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail and is awaiting a district court hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waymart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vandals Target Community (Aug '09) Jan 18 NEPA WhereFunGoe... 102
Kathy Drexel Jan 4 Beer Guy 14
News Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07) Dec 27 Haa 1,938
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Cable Access 660
News Pa. woman is 1 of 3 accused in strangling overd... Sep '16 Lakeland Highway ... 1
Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10) Aug '16 appreciation16 3
camp toloa (Mar '10) Jun '16 Bob Sherman 25
See all Waymart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waymart Forum Now

Waymart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waymart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waymart, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,118 • Total comments across all topics: 278,285,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC