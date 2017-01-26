Man, 47, charged with inappropriate contact with girl, 15 in Monroe County

A man is charged with inappropriate contact and behavior with a 15-year-old girl last February in Middle Smithfield Township. Dennis Edward Mahon, 47, of Waymart, is charged with corrupting a minor, unlawful contact with a minor and indecently assaulting a person under age 16. Mahon was placed in Monroe County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail and is awaiting a district court hearing.

