Lobbying begins to keep SCI Pittsburgh prison open
If the Wolf administration names SCI Pittsburgh as one of the two prisons it plans to close this year, it won't be the first time the prison known as Western Pen has been shut down. First opened in 1882, the prison on the Ohio River in the Woods Run neighborhood was cleared of inmates, though maintained for possible future use - "mothballed," in Department of Corrections parlance - in 2005, when state officials said housing the prisoners elsewhere would be more efficient.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Waymart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Drexel
|Jan 4
|Beer Guy
|14
|Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07)
|Dec 27
|Haa
|1,938
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|Pa. woman is 1 of 3 accused in strangling overd...
|Sep '16
|Lakeland Highway ...
|1
|Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|appreciation16
|3
|camp toloa (Mar '10)
|Jun '16
|Bob Sherman
|25
|Old Site of Camp Shawnee (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|George Curtis
|871
Find what you want!
Search Waymart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC