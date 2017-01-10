Lobbying begins to keep SCI Pittsburgh prison open

If the Wolf administration names SCI Pittsburgh as one of the two prisons it plans to close this year, it won't be the first time the prison known as Western Pen has been shut down. First opened in 1882, the prison on the Ohio River in the Woods Run neighborhood was cleared of inmates, though maintained for possible future use - "mothballed," in Department of Corrections parlance - in 2005, when state officials said housing the prisoners elsewhere would be more efficient.

