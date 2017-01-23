Lawmakers say closing will affect area...
Schuylkill County would take a hard economic hit if Pennsylvania chooses to close the State Correctional Institution at Frackville, elected officials and prison experts told legislative committees Monday. The institution is on a list of five from which the state Department of Corrections on Thursday expects to choose two to close to save money.
