Lawmakers say closing will affect area...

Schuylkill County would take a hard economic hit if Pennsylvania chooses to close the State Correctional Institution at Frackville, elected officials and prison experts told legislative committees Monday. The institution is on a list of five from which the state Department of Corrections on Thursday expects to choose two to close to save money.

