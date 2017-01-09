Fighting to Save State Prisons
There were plenty of questions from the crowd at the Hunlock Creek Fire Company Monday night at an informational meeting regarding potential state prison closures. The state Department of Corrections plans to close two state prisons by July, choosing from a list of five prisons, including SCI Waymart in Wayne County, SCI Frackville in Schuylkill County, and SCI Retreat in Luzerne County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Waymart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Drexel
|Jan 4
|Beer Guy
|14
|Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07)
|Dec 27
|Haa
|1,938
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|Pa. woman is 1 of 3 accused in strangling overd...
|Sep '16
|Lakeland Highway ...
|1
|Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|appreciation16
|3
|camp toloa (Mar '10)
|Jun '16
|Bob Sherman
|25
|Old Site of Camp Shawnee (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|George Curtis
|871
Find what you want!
Search Waymart Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC