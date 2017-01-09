Fighting to Save State Prisons

There were plenty of questions from the crowd at the Hunlock Creek Fire Company Monday night at an informational meeting regarding potential state prison closures. The state Department of Corrections plans to close two state prisons by July, choosing from a list of five prisons, including SCI Waymart in Wayne County, SCI Frackville in Schuylkill County, and SCI Retreat in Luzerne County.

