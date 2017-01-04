DePasquale says hiring freeze caused ...

DePasquale says hiring freeze caused Correctional Officer overtime payments to triple

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WPMT-TV York

Auditor General, Eugene DePasquale, said that a recent audit of the State Correctional Institution at Waymart , Wayne County, found that the lack of correction officers prompted annual overtime payments to more than triple over a four-year period. The overtime payments increased from $1 million to over $3.1 million.

