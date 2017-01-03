Commissioner: SCI Waymart 'poor choice' for closure
The State Correctional Institution at Waymart may be a better candidate for expansion than closure, the chairman of the Wayne County Board of Commissioners said Monday. County officials are expected to make that argument as they build a case for keeping the facility open after SCI Waymart landed on the list of five prisons being considered for shutdown by the state Department of Corrections to save money, Commissioner Brian W. Smith said.
