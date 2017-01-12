Barletta asks state to delay decision...

Barletta asks state to delay decision on prison closures

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta wants state officials to delay a decision on prison closures until June, saying they should take time to consider a forthcoming report detailing the impact of the closure on local communities. Officials announced plans Friday to close two state correctional institutions this year as part of a cost-saving move and named five prisons as possibilities for closure.

