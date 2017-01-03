A look inside the prisons Pa. may close due to the budget deficit
Last week, Pennsylvania announced plans to close two of its 26 state prisons by the end of June, leading to questions about the economic impact and overcrowding in the correctional institutions that remain. The state Department of Corrections will announce which two prisons - of a short-list of five - it plans to close later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Waymart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Drexel
|Jan 4
|Beer Guy
|14
|Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07)
|Dec 27
|Haa
|1,938
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|Pa. woman is 1 of 3 accused in strangling overd...
|Sep '16
|Lakeland Highway ...
|1
|Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|appreciation16
|3
|camp toloa (Mar '10)
|Jun '16
|Bob Sherman
|25
|Old Site of Camp Shawnee (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|George Curtis
|871
Find what you want!
Search Waymart Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC