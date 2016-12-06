Video, court docs detail guard's kill...

Video, court docs detail guard's killing at federal prison

Dec 6, 2016 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Federal prosecutors say an inmate's killing of a guard at a federal prison in Pennsylvania was a calculated slaying during which the inmate paused to chew a piece of gum he took from the dying guard's pocket. Prosecutors detailed the attack in court documents filed Monday, arguing that a jury should see surveillance video showing the nine-minute attack and 22-minute aftermath in which guard Eric Williams lay dying before other guards arrived.

