Video, court docs detail guard's killing at federal prison

Federal prosecutors say an inmate's killing of a guard at a federal prison in Pennsylvania was a calculated slaying during which the inmate paused to chew a piece of gum he took from the dying guard's pocket. Prosecutors detailed the attack in court documents filed Monday, arguing that a jury should see surveillance video showing the nine-minute attack and 22-minute aftermath in which guard Eric Williams lay dying before other guards arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.