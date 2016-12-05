Slushy December Morning
Your ride to work or school might have been a bit more complicated Monday morning after an early morning storm dumped a few inches of snow on parts of our area. "We're in construction, so we kind of want it to stay decent, but when the weather is bad, if it's going to be cold, it might as well snow because we'll make some money that way," said Williams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Waymart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Drexel
|Tue
|Be smart
|13
|Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07)
|Dec 27
|Haa
|1,938
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|Pa. woman is 1 of 3 accused in strangling overd...
|Sep '16
|Lakeland Highway ...
|1
|Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|appreciation16
|3
|camp toloa (Mar '10)
|Jun '16
|Bob Sherman
|25
|Old Site of Camp Shawnee (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|George Curtis
|871
Find what you want!
Search Waymart Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC