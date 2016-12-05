Some students at Keystone College are spending the holiday season learning to produce beautiful decorative ornaments and other pieces of expertly crafted hand-blown glass at the Keystone College Glass Studio. With the assistance of faculty member and recognized glass artisan Jim Harmon, the students learn the intricacies of a 2,000-year old tradition and then the students sell the items they produce to members of the Keystone community, who buy them for their own use or as holiday presents for friends and family.

