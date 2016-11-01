Orthodox monastery adds specialty cof...

Orthodox monastery adds specialty coffee roastery

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Father Innocent Neal and monks Stephen Lindell and Daniel Armstrong, clergy at St. Tikhon's Monastery, roast beans and make coffee inside the bookstore in Waymart, Pa., on Nov. 1, 2016. The clergy at St. Tikhon's Bookstore, the nation's largest Orthodox bookstore and printing press, started Burning Bush Coffee Roasters in January.

