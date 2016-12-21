Orthodox monastery adds specialty coffee roastery
Father Innocent Neal and monks Stephen Lindell and Daniel Armstrong, clergy at St. Tikhon's Monastery, roast beans and make coffee inside the bookstore in Waymart, Pa., on Nov. 1, 2016. The clergy at St. Tikhon's Bookstore, the nation's largest Orthodox bookstore and printing press, started Burning Bush Coffee Roasters in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Waymart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Wed
|Cable Access
|660
|Kathy Drexel
|Dec 19
|Be smart
|10
|Homicide Charges Against Mother, Daughter Sent ... (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|FREE sex
|1,937
|Pa. woman is 1 of 3 accused in strangling overd...
|Sep '16
|Lakeland Highway ...
|1
|Free Charity Cars Website looking for Local Car... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|appreciation16
|3
|camp toloa (Mar '10)
|Jun '16
|Bob Sherman
|25
|Old Site of Camp Shawnee (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|George Curtis
|871
Find what you want!
Search Waymart Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC