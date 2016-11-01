Department of Corrections responds to chicken pox outbreak at Waymart state prison
The state Department of Corrections is responding to two cases of chicken pox at State Correctional Institution at Waymart. The malady afflicted two inmates as of Monday, according to prison officials.
