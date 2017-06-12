Zimbabwean man in trouble over armed bank robbery in US
A Zimbabwean man accused of robbing more than a dozen Boston-area banks in the United States of America was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from one of the robberies, the Justice Department announced on Thursday, 1st June. The grand jury charged Albert Taderera, 36, with the Oct. 7, 2016, robbery of the TD Bank in Wayland, Massachusetts, in which Taderera allegedly walked away with around $8,100.
