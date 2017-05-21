Trinity Graduates Encouraged To Honor...

Trinity Graduates Encouraged To Honor Integrity, Credibility

Sunday May 21 Read more: The Hartford Courant

Graduates at Trinity College 's 191th commencement were encouraged to do meaningful work in their postgraduate lives and to protect their credibility. "Go forth and do good work in the world," invocation speaker Lisa P. Kassow said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

