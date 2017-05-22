Patricia B. Gerry, 82, of Marlborough, formerly of Wayland, Clinton, and Natick, died peacefully on May 18, 2017. Loving mother of Patrice A. Roberts and her husband Francis of Natick, Michelle Gillespie and her husband David of Northborough, Paul J. Gerry, Jr. and his wife Kitty of Natick, Jacqueline Gerry of Miami, Fla., Thomas J. Gerry of W. Palm Beach, Fla., and Charlene Koagel and her husband Tom of St. Petersburg, Fla.

