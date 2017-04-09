Incognito Bandit tripped himself up, police say

He pulled socks over his shoes to obscure his footprints, and covered himself head-to-toe in black - a disguise that earned him an FBI nickname fit for a supervillain: The Incognito Bandit. For two years, the bandit meticulously selected and staked out his targets, allegedly robbing 16 banks since the start of 2015 and getting away each time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.