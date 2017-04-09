Incognito Bandit tripped himself up, ...

Incognito Bandit tripped himself up, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Apr 9, 2017 Read more: Boston.com

He pulled socks over his shoes to obscure his footprints, and covered himself head-to-toe in black - a disguise that earned him an FBI nickname fit for a supervillain: The Incognito Bandit. For two years, the bandit meticulously selected and staked out his targets, allegedly robbing 16 banks since the start of 2015 and getting away each time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wayland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bolton call firefighter charged in Lancaster, M... (May '15) May 17 Darn Tootin 3
Review: A Aria Bridal & Formal Inc (Feb '10) May 10 Un satisfied cust... 28
News Overprinting error on $1 note is obvious, but... May 5 Vernon Peterson 1
News Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk... Apr 21 AmeriBev 1
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Butch Cassidy 13
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Feb '17 Oliver 36
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Jan '17 spytheweb 6
See all Wayland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wayland Forum Now

Wayland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wayland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Wayland, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,160,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC