This town was named the safest community in Massachusetts

2 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Wayland is the safest town in Massachusetts, according to a new report from the National Council for Home Safety and Security. The report released Monday ranks the safety of cities and towns in the Bay State by analyzing FBI crime data along with internal research and population information from the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

