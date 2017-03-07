This town was named the safest community in Massachusetts
Wayland is the safest town in Massachusetts, according to a new report from the National Council for Home Safety and Security. The report released Monday ranks the safety of cities and towns in the Bay State by analyzing FBI crime data along with internal research and population information from the National Council for Home Safety and Security.
Wayland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Feb 12
|Oliver
|36
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Carol white
|11
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|6
|Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Cas
|56
|A Conversation About Islam With Our Neighbors (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Jason
|4
|Wayland Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Carj... (Nov '12)
|Mar '14
|crunch
|3
|Handbag Assault Leads to Arrest (May '13)
|May '13
|neo news
|1
