Lincoln-Sudbury students push for plastic water bottle ban

Five years after Concord residents voted to ban the sale of single-use plastic water bottles, high school students in the neighboring communities of Sudbury and Lincoln are pushing a similar proposal to help the environment. Members of the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School Environmental Club submitted citizens' petitions for the spring town meetings similar to Concord's historic ban on the retail sale of individual water bottles.

