Lincoln-Sudbury students push for plastic water bottle ban
Five years after Concord residents voted to ban the sale of single-use plastic water bottles, high school students in the neighboring communities of Sudbury and Lincoln are pushing a similar proposal to help the environment. Members of the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School Environmental Club submitted citizens' petitions for the spring town meetings similar to Concord's historic ban on the retail sale of individual water bottles.
Wayland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Oliver
|36
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|6
|Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Cas
|56
|A Conversation About Islam With Our Neighbors (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Jason
|4
|Wayland Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Carj... (Nov '12)
|Mar '14
|crunch
|3
|Handbag Assault Leads to Arrest (May '13)
|May '13
|neo news
|1
