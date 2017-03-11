Building in Framingham shopping cente...

Building in Framingham shopping center is destroyed in early-morning blaze

22 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

A three-alarm fire destroyed a building in a Framingham shopping complex early Saturday morning, with the town's deputy fire chief calling the building a "total loss." No one was injured in the fire at the Old Path Village complex on Concord Street, which started just before 2 a.m., according to deputy chief Mark Leporati.

