Bank robbery suspect 'Incognito Bandit' arrested trying to leave US
A robber dubbed the "Incognito Bandit" -- believed to be responsible for 16 bank robberies in Massachusetts -- was arrested on March 24, 2017, as he attempted to board a South Africa-bound flight at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. The alleged elusive serial bank robber was arrested Friday night at Dulles International Airport in Virginia as he attempted to board a South Africa-bound flight, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston said Friday.
