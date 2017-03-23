Bank robbery suspect 'Incognito Bandi...

Bank robbery suspect 'Incognito Bandit' arrested trying to leave US

Saturday Read more: ABC News

A robber dubbed the "Incognito Bandit" -- believed to be responsible for 16 bank robberies in Massachusetts -- was arrested on March 24, 2017, as he attempted to board a South Africa-bound flight at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. The alleged elusive serial bank robber was arrested Friday night at Dulles International Airport in Virginia as he attempted to board a South Africa-bound flight, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston said Friday.

