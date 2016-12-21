Engel & Volkers real estate sets up house in Wellesley Square

Engel & VA lkers real estate firm has opened an office in Wellesley Square at 1 Abbot St. in the former Alex and Ani space, near Bocado. Dean Poritzky, Sharon Mendosa and Kevin Balboni are partners of the new-to-Wellesley firm and they are apparently no slouches at selling high-end real estate, averaging $80 million in sales annually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Swellesley Report.