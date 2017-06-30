Two Waxahachie grads killed in separa...

Two Waxahachie grads killed in separate wrecks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ennisdailynews.com

Two former Waxahachie High School students were killed recently in unrelated incidents, according to an article in the Waxahahie Daily Light and a post on the Waxahachie men's soccer team Facebook account. Caleb Neal, 22, a 2014 WHS grad, and Zane Walker, 18, a 2017 WHS grad, were both reported dead within one week-Neal to a car accident in Kansas on Friday, Walker to a yet unknown reason late Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ennisdailynews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waxahachie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13) Jun 30 Musikologist 10
Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13) Jun 30 Musikologist 10
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 19
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jun 24 CharlI Bronson 34
Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16) Jun 18 guest 43
The Evidence Against Bill N. Fry (Aug '12) Jun 4 Alex 3
dog fecies Jun '17 Charles Winters 4
See all Waxahachie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waxahachie Forum Now

Waxahachie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waxahachie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waxahachie, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,599 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC