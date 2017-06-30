Two Waxahachie grads killed in separate wrecks
Two former Waxahachie High School students were killed recently in unrelated incidents, according to an article in the Waxahahie Daily Light and a post on the Waxahachie men's soccer team Facebook account. Caleb Neal, 22, a 2014 WHS grad, and Zane Walker, 18, a 2017 WHS grad, were both reported dead within one week-Neal to a car accident in Kansas on Friday, Walker to a yet unknown reason late Monday night.
