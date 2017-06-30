Ellis County Eyesore May Soon Be Gone After Four Months
An Ellis County eyesore may soon be gone, after being left abandoned on the side of the road in Waxahachie. "It's been there so long that people just drive on and don't even pay attention to it sitting there," said Angela Vickery, who lives near the abandoned trailer home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jun 30
|Musikologist
|10
|Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jun 30
|Musikologist
|10
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jun 24
|CharlI Bronson
|34
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Jun 18
|guest
|43
|The Evidence Against Bill N. Fry (Aug '12)
|Jun '17
|Alex
|3
|dog fecies
|Jun '17
|Charles Winters
|4
Find what you want!
Search Waxahachie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC