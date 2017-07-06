Continue reading Waxahachie toddler drowns during family's Fourth of July party
Finley Knight was at his family's Fourth of July celebration Tuesday in the 1900 block of Cimarron Trail when he suffered injuries that led to his death. He was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jun 30
|Musikologist
|10
|Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jun 30
|Musikologist
|10
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jun 24
|CharlI Bronson
|34
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Jun 18
|guest
|43
|The Evidence Against Bill N. Fry (Aug '12)
|Jun '17
|Alex
|3
|dog fecies
|Jun '17
|Charles Winters
|4
Find what you want!
Search Waxahachie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC