Who is the next police chief?

Who is the next police chief?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: The Countywide

City Manager William "Bill" DiLibero released the names of the four finalists being considered for the position of chief of the Beeville Police Department earlier this week. All four of the finalists were expected to meet the public at the Beeville Community Center Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. The four are Robert Bridge of Bee County, Henry Porretto of Galveston, Mike Alexander of Pflugerville and Scott Peters of Waxahachie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waxahachie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16) Sun guest 43
The Evidence Against Bill N. Fry (Aug '12) Jun 4 Alex 3
dog fecies Jun 2 Charles Winters 4
Murder of Terri Missy Bevers May '17 Ok dokay 2
Business arrangement May '17 Lonely in 76065 1
Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12) Mar '17 Bridgesmom 3
Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX Feb '17 Midlothian resident 1
See all Waxahachie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waxahachie Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Ellis County was issued at June 19 at 3:09PM CDT

Waxahachie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waxahachie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
 

Waxahachie, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,390 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC