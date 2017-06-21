Waxahachie woman pranks mom, goes vir...

Waxahachie woman pranks mom, goes viral by replacing family photos with Chihuahua versions

It took a couple of weeks before Marissa Hooper's mom noticed that the people in the family photos looked suspiciously like her Marissa's Chihuahua, Dixie. Hooper told TheDodo.com that she hatched the idea with her older sister one recent afternoon as they eyed all the photos around the house.

