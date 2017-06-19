Telemedicine Helps Doctors Treat Rura...

Telemedicine Helps Doctors Treat Rural Patients

During a stroke, every second counts. And now stroke patients in rural parts of North Texas are getting life-saving care quicker than ever before thanks to a new technology.

