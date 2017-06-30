Perfect Daughter Trolls Mom By Replac...

Perfect Daughter Trolls Mom By Replacing All Family Photos With the Dog in Costumes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Time

The tweet containing the collection of photos she posted Saturday was "I saw the opportunity to have some fun," she told TIME. Graduation photo? That was no trouble at all for Marissa who gave Dixie the full look, cap and all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waxahachie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13) Jun 30 Musikologist 10
Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13) Jun 30 Musikologist 10
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 19
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jun 24 CharlI Bronson 34
Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16) Jun 18 guest 43
The Evidence Against Bill N. Fry (Aug '12) Jun 4 Alex 3
dog fecies Jun 2 Charles Winters 4
See all Waxahachie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waxahachie Forum Now

Waxahachie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waxahachie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Waxahachie, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,034 • Total comments across all topics: 282,190,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC