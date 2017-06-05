News 53 mins ago 11:30 a.m.On demand grocery delivery in Dallas
DALLAS Grocery shopping just got easier across North Texas. The delivery service Instacart has expanded service across Dallas, Fort Worth and areas in between.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Jun 6
|JustAThought
|42
|The Evidence Against Bill N. Fry (Aug '12)
|Jun 4
|Alex
|3
|dog fecies
|Jun 2
|Charles Winters
|4
|Murder of Terri Missy Bevers
|May '17
|Ok dokay
|2
|Business arrangement
|May '17
|Lonely in 76065
|1
|Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Bridgesmom
|3
|Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX
|Feb '17
|Midlothian resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waxahachie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC