News 53 mins ago 11:30 a.m.On demand ...

News 53 mins ago 11:30 a.m.On demand grocery delivery in Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

DALLAS Grocery shopping just got easier across North Texas. The delivery service Instacart has expanded service across Dallas, Fort Worth and areas in between.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waxahachie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16) Jun 6 JustAThought 42
The Evidence Against Bill N. Fry (Aug '12) Jun 4 Alex 3
dog fecies Jun 2 Charles Winters 4
Murder of Terri Missy Bevers May '17 Ok dokay 2
Business arrangement May '17 Lonely in 76065 1
Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12) Mar '17 Bridgesmom 3
Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX Feb '17 Midlothian resident 1
See all Waxahachie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waxahachie Forum Now

Waxahachie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waxahachie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Waxahachie, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,679,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC