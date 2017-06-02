Instacart expands in D-FW, offers sou...

Instacart expands in D-FW, offers southern shoppers access to H.E.B.

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Instacart, the San Francisco-based grocery delivery service that's in a slugfest to win the hearts and grocery carts of North Texas shoppers, is expanding its local service to cover more than 80 percent of Dallas-Fort Worth and is waiving the $99 annual fee for one year. The fee waiver is for new "Instacart Express" members.

