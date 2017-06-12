Inmate at large after walking off work detail near Waxahachie
David Weldon Rowe, 67, was using a weed trimmer on the side of the road when he strayed from the detail between FM1446 and Lone Elm Road just after 10 a.m., the Waxahachie Daily Light reported . The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is receiving assistance in the search from helicopters and planes belonging to other law-enforcement agencies.
