Historic Waxahachie releases a 2017 Most Endangered Placesa list

A long and well-recorded history stands as a potent reminder of where Waxahachie has been, but the heritage of its relics has become fragile, leaving some in dire need of restoration. In hopes of preserving such monuments that have guided the growth of the city, Historic Waxahachie Inc. released its "2017 Most Endangered Places List" on June 16, to help repair what could be lost.

