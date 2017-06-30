Don't get fired up a " let experts ha...

Don't get fired up a " let experts handle Fourth of July fireworks

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Just outside the Waxahachie city limits, colorful advertising banners wave customers into the giant TNT Fireworks Supercenter along Interstate 35E. Inside its warehouse-like walls, fireworks displays line the shelves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waxahachie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13) 8 hr Musikologist 10
Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13) 8 hr Musikologist 10
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 19
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jun 24 CharlI Bronson 34
Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16) Jun 18 guest 43
The Evidence Against Bill N. Fry (Aug '12) Jun 4 Alex 3
dog fecies Jun 2 Charles Winters 4
See all Waxahachie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waxahachie Forum Now

Waxahachie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waxahachie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Waxahachie, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,114 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC