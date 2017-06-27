Daughter replaces family photos with pictures of chihuahua

Daughter pranks her mother by replacing the family photos with pictures of her CHIHUAHUA dressed up - and even makes the dog wear a wig Our homes are often littered with photographs in frames of special memories and moments that we've shared - but how long would it take you to notice if they suddenly appeared a little different? One cheeky daughter from Waxahachie, Texas, decided to play a prank on her mother and make a few changes to the family photos by replacing the people with her pet chihuahua, Dixie. The Texas college student replaced the family photographs and even had Dixie the dog recreate the originals with the use of a cap, gown and medal as well as wigs and tiny dresses.

