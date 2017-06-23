Continue reading South Dallas group uses farm, tough love to help kids stay on the right track

Cory Craton, 19, a graduate of the All About U Tweeners program, peels an ear of corn at one of the stalks at one of The Yellow Farmhouse corn fields Tuesday June 20,2017. He came along to help as Connecting City To Farm, a non-profit, brought 26 middle school students from All About U Tweeners to The Yellow Farmhouse in Waxahachie for a lesson on healthy foods and where the food is grown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.