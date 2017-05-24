Two North Texas projects will offer specialized housing
Just south of Dallas in Waxahachie, developers are breaking ground today on a community with 28 cottages that will house adults with intellectual and development delays, The Daymark Living development will include a movie theater, clubhouse and pool, a fitness room, volleyball courts, computer labs, classrooms and private study lounges. The project is a 10-minute walk from downtown Waxahachie and is being built with Aspen Heights Partners and Montgomery Street Partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dog fecies
|Fri
|Charles Winters
|4
|Murder of Terri Missy Bevers
|May 4
|Ok dokay
|2
|Business arrangement
|May 4
|Lonely in 76065
|1
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Janjones
|38
|Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Bridgesmom
|3
|Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX
|Feb '17
|Midlothian resident
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Mark
|33
Find what you want!
Search Waxahachie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC