Two North Texas projects will offer s...

Two North Texas projects will offer specialized housing

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Just south of Dallas in Waxahachie, developers are breaking ground today on a community with 28 cottages that will house adults with intellectual and development delays, The Daymark Living development will include a movie theater, clubhouse and pool, a fitness room, volleyball courts, computer labs, classrooms and private study lounges. The project is a 10-minute walk from downtown Waxahachie and is being built with Aspen Heights Partners and Montgomery Street Partners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waxahachie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dog fecies Fri Charles Winters 4
Murder of Terri Missy Bevers May 4 Ok dokay 2
Business arrangement May 4 Lonely in 76065 1
Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16) Apr '17 Janjones 38
Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12) Mar '17 Bridgesmom 3
Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX Feb '17 Midlothian resident 1
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jan '17 Mark 33
See all Waxahachie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waxahachie Forum Now

Waxahachie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waxahachie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Waxahachie, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,736 • Total comments across all topics: 281,512,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC