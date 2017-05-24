Two North Texas projects will offer specialized housing

Just south of Dallas in Waxahachie, developers are breaking ground today on a community with 28 cottages that will house adults with intellectual and development delays, The Daymark Living development will include a movie theater, clubhouse and pool, a fitness room, volleyball courts, computer labs, classrooms and private study lounges. The project is a 10-minute walk from downtown Waxahachie and is being built with Aspen Heights Partners and Montgomery Street Partners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.