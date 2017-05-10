Rosie Oa Donnell sends shout out a " ...

Rosie Oa Donnell sends shout out a " and cash a " to a North Texas congressional candidate

And with one retweet over the weekend, she put the spotlight on Jana Sanchez, a Waxahachie woman who plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, on the ballot next year. O'Donnell - a famous comedian and actress who has 1 million followers on Twitter - retweeted a note seeking donations for Sanchez, a 52-year-old Democrat and communications consultant who is making her first bid for office.

