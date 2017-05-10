Rosie Oa Donnell sends shout out a " and cash a " to a North Texas congressional candidate
And with one retweet over the weekend, she put the spotlight on Jana Sanchez, a Waxahachie woman who plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, on the ballot next year. O'Donnell - a famous comedian and actress who has 1 million followers on Twitter - retweeted a note seeking donations for Sanchez, a 52-year-old Democrat and communications consultant who is making her first bid for office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder of Terri Missy Bevers
|May 4
|Ok dokay
|2
|Business arrangement
|May 4
|Lonely in 76065
|1
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Janjones
|38
|Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Bridgesmom
|3
|dog fecies
|Feb '17
|slwaheed
|2
|Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX
|Feb '17
|Midlothian resident
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Mark
|33
Find what you want!
Search Waxahachie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC