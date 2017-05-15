Empower Texans, James O'Keefe showcase 'anarchist' in attacking Texas House leadership

Despite her newfound notoriety and weeks of promotion by Tim Dunn's Empower Texans as the "soccer mom" arrested during a Texas House State Affairs Committee hearing "simply exercising her rights," Amy Hedtke this month was soundly rejected by voters in Waxahachie where she ran for school board garnering only 50 votes. For as much mileage as Empower Texans has sought to get out of Hedtke's arrest using the story of the self-described "anarchist" to attack Chairman Byron Cook Dunn's group did exactly nothing to help her win her race even while making contributions and campaigning for other school board candidates in North Texas.

