Amarillo tourism district likely on h...

Amarillo tourism district likely on hold for 2 years

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Amarillo.com

It appears Amarillo won't get a tourism district to supplement withered advertising dollars - at least not for the next two years. After roping in the support of local hoteliers, who were originally hesitant about the district, and the support of city council, the Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council sought out legislation this year to become the fifth city in that state to create a tourism public improvement district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waxahachie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16) Jun 6 JustAThought 42
The Evidence Against Bill N. Fry (Aug '12) Jun 4 Alex 3
dog fecies Jun 2 Charles Winters 4
Murder of Terri Missy Bevers May '17 Ok dokay 2
Business arrangement May '17 Lonely in 76065 1
Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12) Mar '17 Bridgesmom 3
Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX Feb '17 Midlothian resident 1
See all Waxahachie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waxahachie Forum Now

Waxahachie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waxahachie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Waxahachie, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC