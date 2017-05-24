Amarillo tourism district likely on hold for 2 years

It appears Amarillo won't get a tourism district to supplement withered advertising dollars - at least not for the next two years. After roping in the support of local hoteliers, who were originally hesitant about the district, and the support of city council, the Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council sought out legislation this year to become the fifth city in that state to create a tourism public improvement district.

