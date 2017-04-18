Wyatt Rosser Used His Musical Theater...

Wyatt Rosser Used His Musical Theater Experience to Build a Haunting, Avant-Garde Quartet

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Dallas Observer

Most people go to the Texas Theatre to watch films, but this night in March, it's not what's on the screen but what's behind it that's of interest. The band started out a year and a half ago as a solo project by avant-garde musician Wyatt Rosser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waxahachie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16) Apr 20 Janjones 38
Murder of Terri Missy Bevers Mar 27 ardenmostici 1
Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12) Mar '17 Bridgesmom 3
dog fecies Feb '17 slwaheed 2
Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX Feb '17 Midlothian resident 1
Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07) Jan '17 Mark 33
Catherine Dade Clegg Dec '16 Real Estate Search 1
See all Waxahachie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waxahachie Forum Now

Waxahachie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waxahachie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Waxahachie, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,562 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC