Wyatt Rosser Used His Musical Theater Experience to Build a Haunting, Avant-Garde Quartet
Most people go to the Texas Theatre to watch films, but this night in March, it's not what's on the screen but what's behind it that's of interest. The band started out a year and a half ago as a solo project by avant-garde musician Wyatt Rosser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waxahachie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terri Missy Bevers case observations (May '16)
|Apr 20
|Janjones
|38
|Murder of Terri Missy Bevers
|Mar 27
|ardenmostici
|1
|Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Bridgesmom
|3
|dog fecies
|Feb '17
|slwaheed
|2
|Maple Ridge Townhomes Midlothian, TX
|Feb '17
|Midlothian resident
|1
|Glenn Heights Water Bills- (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Mark
|33
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec '16
|Real Estate Search
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waxahachie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC