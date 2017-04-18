Video of rabbit being hit against pole prompts Maypearl ISD to change curriculum
The Maypearl Independent School District is changing the curriculum for one of its classes after a video surfaced that shows a junior high student killing a rabbit for a class assignment, KXAS-TV reported. The outdoor education elective at Maypearl Junior High School is focused on survival and life skills.
